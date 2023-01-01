Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

59,476 KM

Details

$24,997

+ tax & licensing
$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr SXT | EVERYONE APPROVED!!

2017 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr SXT | EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

Sale

$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

59,476KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635227
  • Stock #: CM1059
  • VIN: 3C4PDDCG5HT609831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,476 KM

Vehicle Description

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998. 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Proximity Key
Knee Air Bag

