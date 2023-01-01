$28,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Fiat 124 Spider
2DR CONV LUSSO | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,988
- Listing ID: 10345386
- Stock #: GTS2597
- VIN: JC1NFAEK3H0102597
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 14,707 KM
Vehicle Description
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Climate Control
Unleash unparalleled driving excitement with the 2017 Fiat 124 Spider. This iconic convertible seamlessly combines timeless Italian design and modern performance, ensuring each journey is an exceptional escapade.
Take the helm and immerse yourself in the responsive road sensation. The turbocharged engine harmonizes power and efficiency, while the precise handling and nimble steering navigate every bend with finesse. The enduringly stylish exterior effortlessly captures attention, mirroring the Spider's agility.
Delight in the lavish interior, boasting premium materials and user-friendly technology at your fingertips. Whether embarking on a weekend retreat or your daily commute, the 2017 Fiat 124 Spider revives the joy of driving.
Seize the opportunity to own an automotive marvel that continues to captivate. Embrace the open road and elevate your driving encounters with the timeless 2017 Fiat 124 Spider. Your next journey beckons – embrace it today.
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JQnFSUc9%2F0h4X2xcTTKZ6kEdEiQ8fpCs
