2017 Fiat 124 Spider

14,707 KM

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

2DR CONV LUSSO

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

2DR CONV LUSSO | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

14,707KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10345386
  Stock #: GTS2597
  VIN: JC1NFAEK3H0102597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 14,707 KM

Vehicle Description

Fog Lights

Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Automatic Headlights

Security System

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tilt Steering Wheel

Bucket Seats

Steering Wheel Controls

Trip Computer

Leather Steering Wheel

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Remote Trunk Release

Anti-Theft System

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Heated Front Seat(s)

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Bluetooth Connection

Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Climate Control

Unleash unparalleled driving excitement with the 2017 Fiat 124 Spider. This iconic convertible seamlessly combines timeless Italian design and modern performance, ensuring each journey is an exceptional escapade.

Take the helm and immerse yourself in the responsive road sensation. The turbocharged engine harmonizes power and efficiency, while the precise handling and nimble steering navigate every bend with finesse. The enduringly stylish exterior effortlessly captures attention, mirroring the Spider's agility.

Delight in the lavish interior, boasting premium materials and user-friendly technology at your fingertips. Whether embarking on a weekend retreat or your daily commute, the 2017 Fiat 124 Spider revives the joy of driving.

Seize the opportunity to own an automotive marvel that continues to captivate. Embrace the open road and elevate your driving encounters with the timeless 2017 Fiat 124 Spider. Your next journey beckons – embrace it today.

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JQnFSUc9%2F0h4X2xcTTKZ6kEdEiQ8fpCs

Warranty Options available!

Financing available.

Inspection included.

Carfax included.

$160-400* Bi-Weekly O.A.C, $0 Down payment possible, Fast Approvals, Everyone Approved!!

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

Once we do a personal credit check then we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products,  GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

 

 

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH - 3020 OGDEN ROAD SE, CALGARY ALBERTA - 587-432-3333

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

