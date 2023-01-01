Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

15,787 KM

Details Description Features

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2017 Fiat 124 Spider

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

2dr Conv Lusso | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

2dr Conv Lusso | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

  1. 1697156847
  2. 1697156850
  3. 1697156852
  4. 1697156855
  5. 1697156857
  6. 1697156860
  7. 1697156863
  8. 1697156867
  9. 1697156871
  10. 1697156874
  11. 1697156877
  12. 1697156881
  13. 1697156884
  14. 1697156887
  15. 1697156890
  16. 1697156893
  17. 1697156896
  18. 1697156899
  19. 1697156901
  20. 1697156904
  21. 1697156906
  22. 1697156909
  23. 1697156912
  24. 1697156914
  25. 1697156916
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
15,787KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10534218
  • Stock #: GT633
  • VIN: JC1NFAEK3H0102597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # GT633
  • Mileage 15,787 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! 

 

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!

 

 

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM

 

- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

- INSTANT APPROVALS!!

- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!

- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

 

CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

 

LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) 

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

 

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

2016 Subaru WRX 4dr ...
 98,764 KM
$33,988 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover Rang...
 94,083 KM
$44,988 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz G...
 159,043 KM
$23,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory