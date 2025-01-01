Menu
Check out this 2017 FIAT 500X Trekking. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine will keep you going. This FIAT 500X has the following options: PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, COMPACT SPARE TIRE, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire mobility kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, and Streaming Audio. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2017 Fiat 500

154,122 KM

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

VIN ZFBCFYCB3HP527057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bianco Gelato (White)
  • Interior Colour Nero (Black)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Compact Spare Tire
Tires: P225/55R18 All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Quick Order Package 27G
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
POWER DUAL-PANE SUNROOF
Bianco Gelato (White)
NERO (BLACK) PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 18" X 7" ALUMINUM W/PAINTED POCKETS -inc: Tires: P225/55R18 All-Season Continental Brand Tires
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Fiat 500