2017 Fiat 500
X Trekking
2017 Fiat 500
X Trekking
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bianco Gelato (White)
- Interior Colour Nero (Black)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2017 FIAT 500X Trekking. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine will keep you going. This FIAT 500X has the following options: PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, COMPACT SPARE TIRE, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire mobility kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, and Streaming Audio. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
