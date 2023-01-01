Menu
2017 Ford Escape

108,303 KM

Details Description Features

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports West

403-560-8466

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

4WD SE| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

2017 Ford Escape

4WD SE| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports West

40 Hopewell Way NE #10, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-560-8466

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

108,303KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10452735
  • Stock #: GTW0141
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD2HUA72137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,303 KM

Vehicle Description

Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Stability Control

Cruise Control

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! 

 

 

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSWEST.CA !!!

 

 

 

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM

 

- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

 

- INSTANT APPROVALS!!

 

- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! *INTEREST WILL STILL ACCRUE FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS*

 

- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

 

- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

 

- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

 

 

CALL US NOW AT 403-560-8466!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

 

 

 

LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) 

 

 

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY

 

 

 

**REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! CALL 403-560-8466 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

 

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

 

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER.

 

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

GT Motor Sports West

GT Motor Sports West

40 Hopewell Way NE #10, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

