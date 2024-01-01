$18,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr
Location
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-804-6179
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
Used
132,038KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD5HUC36108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,038 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 FORD ESCAPE WITH ONLY 132,310 KMS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, RADIO, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, BACKUP CAMERA, CLOTH SEATS, AC, AND MUCH MORE!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Email Crossroads Motors
Call Dealer
403-804-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Ford Escape