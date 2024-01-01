Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2017 FORD ESCAPE WITH ONLY 132,310 KMS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, RADIO, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, BACKUP CAMERA, CLOTH SEATS, AC, AND MUCH MORE!! </p>

2017 Ford Escape

132,038 KM

Details Description Features

$18,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr

Location

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

  1. 1723759077
  2. 1723759080
  3. 1723759083
  4. 1723759085
  5. 1723759091
  6. 1723759094
  7. 1723759097
  8. 1723759100
  9. 1723759103
  10. 1723759106
  11. 1723759109
  12. 1723759111
  13. 1723759113
  14. 1723759116
  15. 1723759119
  16. 1723759122
  17. 1723759128
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,038KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD5HUC36108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,038 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD ESCAPE WITH ONLY 132,310 KMS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, RADIO, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, BACKUP CAMERA, CLOTH SEATS, AC, AND MUCH MORE!! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crossroads Motors

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT-HEADS UP DISPLAY- HEATED STEERING- NAVI-LEATHER for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT-HEADS UP DISPLAY- HEATED STEERING- NAVI-LEATHER 104,947 KM $20,997 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler 200 Limited for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Chrysler 200 Limited 131,415 KM $12,997 + tax & lic
Used 2012 BMW X5 X5 5.0 - LOW KMS - HEADS UP DISPLAY -MASSAGE SEATS for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 BMW X5 X5 5.0 - LOW KMS - HEADS UP DISPLAY -MASSAGE SEATS 151,952 KM $16,997 + tax & lic

Email Crossroads Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

403-804-XXXX

(click to show)

403-804-6179

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape