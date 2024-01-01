$15,889+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Sale
$15,889
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GD1HUB06939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
