Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Escape

Details Features

$15,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle
12034708

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

  1. 1734722274
  2. 1734722276
  3. 1734722279
  4. 1734722284
  5. 1734722287
  6. 1734722289
  7. 1734722292
  8. 1734722294
  9. 1734722297
  10. 1734722300
  11. 1734722303
  12. 1734722307
  13. 1734722313
  14. 1734722317
  15. 1734722319
Contact Seller
Sale

$15,889

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1FMCU9GD1HUB06939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Royalty Motors

Used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 0 $15,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5dr HB for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5dr HB 147,000 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr XLT 142,600 KM $15,997 + tax & lic

Email Royalty Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royalty Motors

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

Call Dealer

403-817-XXXX

(click to show)

403-817-5595

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,889

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Motors

403-817-5595

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape