$17,988+ GST
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium SUNROOF NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA MEMORY SEATS
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
Used
139,867KM
VIN 1FMCU9J92HUB70301
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 139,867 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 FORD ESCAPE TITANIUM WITH 139867 KMS, 4WD, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, DRIVE MODES, PADDLE SHIFTER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, AUTO STOP/START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit. Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology (STD),Turbocharged,Four Wheel Drive,Tires - Front Performance,ABS,Brake Assist,Power Mirror(s),Temporary Spare Tire,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Variable...
2017 Ford Escape