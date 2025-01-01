$13,988+ GST
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium BACKUP CAMERA NAVI PANO SUNROOF REMOTE START
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
Used
139,900KM
VIN 1FMCU9J95HUC69355
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 139,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 FORD ESCAPE TITANIUM WITH 139900 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, REMOTE START, DRIVE MODES, HEATED SEATS FRONT, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LANE ASSIST, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, RECERTIFIED, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER, AUTO STOP/START AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology (STD),Turbocharged,Four Wheel Drive,Tires - Front Performance,ABS,Brake Assist,Power Mirror(s),Temporary Spare Tire,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Variable...
