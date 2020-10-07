Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

52,489 KM

Details Description

$20,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,488

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE EcoBoost 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE EcoBoost 4WD

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

Contact Seller

$20,488

+ taxes & licensing

52,489KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6054567
  • Stock #: 20T091A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G97HUB63772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,489 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Ford Escape SE Ecoboost 4WD was recently taken on trade from one of my good clients. We arecurrently in the process of completing our inspection and we are reconditioningthe vehicle. If you would like more information about this vehicle before ithits the lot, please feel free to reach out to me personally. My name is PeterNicastro and I can be reached at 403-973-5531 or at pnicastro@big4motors.com *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Big 4 Motors

2015 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 132,380 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Liberty Li...
 79,511 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee T...
 56,800 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

Call Dealer

403-561-XXXX

(click to show)

403-561-2416

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory