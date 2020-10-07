+ taxes & licensing
403-561-2416
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-561-2416
+ taxes & licensing
This 2017 Ford Escape SE Ecoboost 4WD was recently taken on trade from one of my good clients. We arecurrently in the process of completing our inspection and we are reconditioningthe vehicle. If you would like more information about this vehicle before ithits the lot, please feel free to reach out to me personally. My name is PeterNicastro and I can be reached at 403-973-5531 or at pnicastro@big4motors.com *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9