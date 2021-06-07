Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

46,500 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

TITANIUM w/ 2.0L ECOBOOST / AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

TITANIUM w/ 2.0L ECOBOOST / AWD

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

46,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7325609
  • Stock #: 19458
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J92HUC15687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 19458
  • Mileage 46,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Ford Escape TITANIUM comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED ECOBOOST motor, automatic transmission, 19-inch alloy wheels, Blind Spot Detection system, parking sensors, Microsoft SYNC 3 system w/ 8-inch touchscreen, heated power SPORT seats with memory settings, premium 10-speaker SONY sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, push start ignition, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, hands free power liftgate, back-up camera, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, factory remote starter and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged, Four Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, ABS, Brake Assist, Power Mirror(s), Temporary Spare Tire, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Rear Performance, Privacy Glass, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Inter...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2012 OPEN RANGE Open...
 0 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 133,300 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Soul 2U w/ ...
 75,400 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory