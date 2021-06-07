$22,990 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7325609

7325609 Stock #: 19458

19458 VIN: 1FMCU9J92HUC15687

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # 19458

Mileage 46,500 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Turbocharged, Four Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, ABS, Brake Assist, Power Mirror(s), Temporary Spare Tire, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Rear Performance, Privacy Glass, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Inter...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.