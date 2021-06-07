+ taxes & licensing
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Ford Escape TITANIUM comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED ECOBOOST motor, automatic transmission, 19-inch alloy wheels, Blind Spot Detection system, parking sensors, Microsoft SYNC 3 system w/ 8-inch touchscreen, heated power SPORT seats with memory settings, premium 10-speaker SONY sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, push start ignition, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, hands free power liftgate, back-up camera, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, factory remote starter and much more!!!
