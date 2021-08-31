$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8064451

8064451 Stock #: A15804

A15804 VIN: 1FMCU9GDXHUA65842

Vehicle Details Transmission Automatic

Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift Additional Features Monotone Paint Application Equipment Group 200A ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST GTDI SIGMA Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats Wheels: 17'' Sparkle-Painted Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.