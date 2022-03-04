$21,000 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 2 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8560976

8560976 Stock #: 34118

34118 VIN: 1FMCU9J92HUE99712

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 34118

Mileage 93,209 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.