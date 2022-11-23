$18,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2017 Ford Escape
2017 Ford Escape
SE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO ROOF LEATHER SEATS
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
161,217KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9335113
- Stock #: A70358
- VIN: 1FMCU9G93HUA70358
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 161,217 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 FORD ESCAPE SE WITH 161217 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, BLUETOOTH, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology 3.07 Axle Ratio,Turbocharged,Four Wheel Drive,Privacy Glass,Rear Defrost,Tires - Front Performance,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Bra...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4