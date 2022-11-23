Menu
2017 Ford Escape

161,217 KM

Details Description Features

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO ROOF LEATHER SEATS

2017 Ford Escape

SE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO ROOF LEATHER SEATS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

161,217KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9335113
  • Stock #: A70358
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G93HUA70358

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 161,217 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD ESCAPE SE WITH 161217 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, BLUETOOTH, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology 3.07 Axle Ratio,Turbocharged,Four Wheel Drive,Privacy Glass,Rear Defrost,Tires - Front Performance,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Bra...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

