Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The <strong>2017 Ford Expedition EL Platinum</strong> is a full-size, luxury SUV that stands out for its powerful performance, spacious interior, and premium features. The EL designation indicates that this model is the extended-length version of the Expedition, offering more cargo space and rear-seat legroom compared to the standard model. As the top-tier trim level, the Platinum brings an array of upscale features, technology, and comfort amenities, making it an excellent choice for families, road trippers, or those who need to tow heavy loads.</p><p><br></p><p>Contact us today at 587-894-6844 or 403-561-3611 if you have any questions or would like to book a test drive<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1731792096817_9163663902896972 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2017 Ford Expedition

191,690 KM

Details Description Features

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Expedition

Max 4WD 4DR PLATINUM

Watch This Vehicle
11952714

2017 Ford Expedition

Max 4WD 4DR PLATINUM

Location

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

403-561-3611

Contact Seller

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
191,690KM
VIN 1FMJK1MTXHEA15303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,690 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Ford Expedition EL Platinum is a full-size, luxury SUV that stands out for its powerful performance, spacious interior, and premium features. The "EL" designation indicates that this model is the extended-length version of the Expedition, offering more cargo space and rear-seat legroom compared to the standard model. As the top-tier trim level, the Platinum brings an array of upscale features, technology, and comfort amenities, making it an excellent choice for families, road trippers, or those who need to tow heavy loads.


Contact us today at 587-894-6844 or 403-561-3611 if you have any questions or would like to book a test drive

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rack
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
BLIS Blind Spot

Interior

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Leather Door Trim Insert
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Rear Window
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
250 Amp Alternator
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
129 L Fuel Tank
78-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3520 kgs (7760 lbs)
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
725.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

Dashboard Storage
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Convex Spotter
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
3.73 Rear-Axle
Limited-Slip

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Red Mile Motors

Used 2018 Toyota C-HR Fwd Xle for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Toyota C-HR Fwd Xle 73,692 KM $22,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Expedition Max 4WD 4DR PLATINUM for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Expedition Max 4WD 4DR PLATINUM 191,690 KM $22,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 1.6L SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 1.6L SE 151,143 KM $15,988 + tax & lic

Email Red Mile Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Red Mile Motors

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

Call Dealer

403-561-XXXX

(click to show)

403-561-3611

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Red Mile Motors

403-561-3611

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Expedition