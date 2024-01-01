Menu
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.

2017 Ford Expedition

191,690 KM

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Expedition

Max PLATINUM 4WD |BACKUP CAM | LEATHER SEATS | YEAR END BLOWOUT!

12014137

2017 Ford Expedition

Max PLATINUM 4WD |BACKUP CAM | LEATHER SEATS | YEAR END BLOWOUT!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,690KM
VIN 1FMJK1MTXHEA15303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,690 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rack
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
250 Amp Alternator
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
129 L Fuel Tank
78-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3520 kgs (7760 lbs)
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
725.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Leather Door Trim Insert
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Rear Window
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
BLIS Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

Dashboard Storage
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Convex Spotter
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
3.73 Rear-Axle
Limited-Slip

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2019 Honda Pilot TOURING AWD | CAR PLAY | LEATHER | YEAR END BLOWOUT! for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Honda Pilot TOURING AWD | CAR PLAY | LEATHER | YEAR END BLOWOUT! 143,719 KM $33,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi Q7 PRESTIGE VORSPRUNG EDITION | FULLY LOADED | YEAR END BLOWOUT! for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Audi Q7 PRESTIGE VORSPRUNG EDITION | FULLY LOADED | YEAR END BLOWOUT! 180,335 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe LIMITED AWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | YEAR END BLOWOUT! for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe LIMITED AWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | YEAR END BLOWOUT! 212,514 KM $10,988 + tax & lic

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2017 Ford Expedition