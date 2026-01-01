Menu
2017 FORD EXPLORER SPORT WITH 221835 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, BLUETOOTH, THIRD ROW SEAT 7 PASSENGER AND MORE!

2017 Ford Explorer

221,835 KM

Details Description

$13,988

+ GST
2017 Ford Explorer

SPORT

2017 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$13,988

+ GST

Used
221,835KM
VIN 1FM5K8GT4HGE06652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # E06652
  • Mileage 221,835 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD EXPLORER SPORT WITH 221835 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, BLUETOOTH, THIRD ROW SEAT 7 PASSENGER AND MORE!

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!What We Offer:*Low Bi-Weekly Payments*Instant Approvals*Credit Consolidation*Employment Insurance*Negative Equity CoverageOperating Hours:Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pmFri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pmCall Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.Referral Program:Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!AMVIC Licensed DealerAfter a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary ABAll photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$13,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2017 Ford Explorer