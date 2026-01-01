$13,988+ GST
2017 Ford Explorer
SPORT
2017 Ford Explorer
SPORT
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$13,988
+ GST
Used
221,835KM
VIN 1FM5K8GT4HGE06652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Interior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # E06652
- Mileage 221,835 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 FORD EXPLORER SPORT WITH 221835 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, BLUETOOTH, THIRD ROW SEAT 7 PASSENGER AND MORE!
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!What We Offer:*Low Bi-Weekly Payments*Instant Approvals*Credit Consolidation*Employment Insurance*Negative Equity CoverageOperating Hours:Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pmFri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pmCall Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.Referral Program:Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!AMVIC Licensed DealerAfter a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary ABAll photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
