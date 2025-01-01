$19,988+ GST
Make it Yours
2017 Ford F-150
SUPER CREW CAB BACKUP CAMERA HEATED MIRRORS BLUETOOTH
2017 Ford F-150
SUPER CREW CAB BACKUP CAMERA HEATED MIRRORS BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$19,988
+ GST
Used
206,596KM
VIN 1FTFW1EG9HFC23442
Vehicle Details
- Stock # C23442
- Mileage 206,596 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 FORD F-150 SUPER CREW CAB WITH 206596 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, USB/AUX, HEATED MIRRORS, LEATHER SEATS, DVD/CD/RADIO AND MCUH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto House
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER PUSH BUTTON START 114,452 KM $28,488 + GST
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER SEATS AUTO PILOT 132,542 KM $37,988 + GST
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
$19,988
+ GST>
Auto House
403-263-4446
2017 Ford F-150