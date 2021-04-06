Menu
2017 Ford F-150

117,388 KM

Details Description Features

$51,990

+ tax & licensing
$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

Advantage Ford

403-225-3636

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

Location

Advantage Ford

12800 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2J 7E5

403-225-3636

$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

117,388KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6981734
  • Stock #: M-484A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG8HFC64771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,388 KM

Vehicle Description

Advantage Ford is proud to be a President's Diamond Club Award winner, a prestigious award given to dealerships who provide excellent service to their customers. Please call or click today to schedule an appointment with one of our Sales Professionals. Advantage Ford is an AMVIC licensee.

Vehicle Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Advantage Ford

Advantage Ford

12800 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2J 7E5

