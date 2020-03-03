Menu
2017 Ford F-350

2017 Ford F-350

Advantage Ford

12800 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2J 7E5

403-225-3636

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,632KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4802418
  • Stock #: T23173
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT2HEF02968
Grey
Pickup Truck
Diesel
4-Wheel Drive
Automatic
8-cylinder

Advantage Ford is proud to be a President's Diamond Club Award winner, a prestigious award given to dealerships who provide excellent service to their customers. Please call or click today to schedule an appointment with one of our Sales Professionals. Advantage Ford is an AMVIC licensee.    

  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

