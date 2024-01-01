Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 30.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 34771 <br/>Lot #: 383 <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> *11FT SERVICE BODY* *DIESEL* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2017 Ford F-550

40,237 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-550

XLT

2017 Ford F-550

XLT

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,237KM
VIN 1FDUF5HT9HDA05791

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 40,237 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 30.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34771
Lot #: 383
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
*11FT SERVICE BODY* *DIESEL*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2017 Ford F-550