OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 25.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 97468 <br/>Lot #: 818 <br/>Reserve Price: $3,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Out of Province - MB: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/> *ELECTRIC**TRUNK DOES NOT LATCH* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2017 Ford Focus

91,075 KM

$3,900

+ GST
Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

Used
91,075KM
VIN 1FADP3R48HL320896

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 97468
  • Mileage 91,075 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 25.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 97468
Lot #: 818
Reserve Price: $3,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Out of Province - MB: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
*ELECTRIC**TRUNK DOES NOT LATCH*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

