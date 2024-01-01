$20,997+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion
4DR SDN V6 SPORT AWD
Location
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,223 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology with the 2017 Ford Fusion Sport. This midsize sedan is designed to elevate your driving experience, offering exhilarating power, refined comfort, and a host of advanced features for all your journeys.
Under the hood, the Fusion Sport is powered by a dynamic 2.7-liter EcoBoost® V6 engine, delivering an impressive 325 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive, this sedan offers thrilling acceleration and exceptional handling, ensuring an engaging and responsive drive.
The Fusion Sport stands out with its bold and athletic exterior design, featuring a distinctive grille, sculpted body lines, and LED signature lighting. The 19-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips, and sport-tuned suspension enhance its sporty appearance and performance capabilities.
Step inside the luxurious and well-appointed cabin, where comfort meets advanced technology. The Fusion Sport offers leather-trimmed seats with Miko® suede inserts, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control for ultimate comfort. The SYNC® 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium 12-speaker Sony® audio system keep you connected and entertained on every journey.
Safety is a top priority, and the 2017 Fusion Sport is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®) with cross-traffic alert, Lane-Keeping System, and Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection, all designed to protect you and your passengers.
Whether you're navigating city streets, cruising on the highway, or enjoying a weekend getaway, the 2017 Ford Fusion Sport offers the perfect combination of power, luxury, and advanced technology. Elevate your driving experience and unleash the power of the Fusion Sport today.
Vehicle Features
More inventory From XpressApprovals
