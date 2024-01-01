Menu
<p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Experience the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology with the 2017 Ford Fusion Sport. This midsize sedan is designed to elevate your driving experience, offering exhilarating power, refined comfort, and a host of advanced features for all your journeys.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Under the hood, the Fusion Sport is powered by a dynamic 2.7-liter EcoBoost® V6 engine, delivering an impressive 325 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive, this sedan offers thrilling acceleration and exceptional handling, ensuring an engaging and responsive drive.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The Fusion Sport stands out with its bold and athletic exterior design, featuring a distinctive grille, sculpted body lines, and LED signature lighting. The 19-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips, and sport-tuned suspension enhance its sporty appearance and performance capabilities.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Step inside the luxurious and well-appointed cabin, where comfort meets advanced technology. The Fusion Sport offers leather-trimmed seats with Miko® suede inserts, a 10-way power-adjustable drivers seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control for ultimate comfort. The SYNC® 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium 12-speaker Sony® audio system keep you connected and entertained on every journey.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Safety is a top priority, and the 2017 Fusion Sport is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®) with cross-traffic alert, Lane-Keeping System, and Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection, all designed to protect you and your passengers.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica, Apple Color Emoji, Arial, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Whether youre navigating city streets, cruising on the highway, or enjoying a weekend getaway, the 2017 Ford Fusion Sport offers the perfect combination of power, luxury, and advanced technology. Elevate your driving experience and unleash the power of the Fusion Sport today.</p>

Details Description Features

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$20,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,223KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0VP7HR168862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,223 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

