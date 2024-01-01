$13,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn Titanium AWD
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 197,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that can handle any weather condition? Look no further than this sleek 2017 Ford Fusion Titanium AWD, available now at Royalty Motors. This black beauty boasts a powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride on any road.
With 197,000km on the odometer, this Fusion has seen its fair share of adventures, but it's still in excellent condition and ready for more. The luxurious black leather interior offers comfort and style, while the numerous features like heated seats, a sunroof, and premium sound system will make every drive a pleasure.
This Fusion is packed with features that will make your driving experience more enjoyable and safe.
Here are five of its most sizzling features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Brave any weather with confidence thanks to the sure-footed grip of all-wheel drive.
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the convenient sunroof.
- Premium Sound System: Experience your favourite music in stunning clarity with the powerful premium sound system.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy the luxurious feel of genuine leather seats and elevate your driving experience.
Stop by Royalty Motors today to experience this impressive Ford Fusion in person.
Vehicle Features
403-817-5595