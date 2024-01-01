Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that can handle any weather condition? Look no further than this sleek 2017 Ford Fusion Titanium AWD, available now at Royalty Motors. This black beauty boasts a powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride on any road.</p><p>With 197,000km on the odometer, this Fusion has seen its fair share of adventures, but its still in excellent condition and ready for more. The luxurious black leather interior offers comfort and style, while the numerous features like heated seats, a sunroof, and premium sound system will make every drive a pleasure.</p><p>This Fusion is packed with features that will make your driving experience more enjoyable and safe.</p><p><strong>Here are five of its most sizzling features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Brave any weather with confidence thanks to the sure-footed grip of all-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the convenient sunroof.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Experience your favourite music in stunning clarity with the powerful premium sound system.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Enjoy the luxurious feel of genuine leather seats and elevate your driving experience.</li></ul><p>Stop by Royalty Motors today to experience this impressive Ford Fusion in person.</p>

2017 Ford Fusion

197,000 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn Titanium AWD

12038167

2017 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn Titanium AWD

Location

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0D94HR121145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royalty Motors

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Motors

403-817-5595

2017 Ford Fusion