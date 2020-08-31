Menu
2017 Ford Fusion

71,565 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driverz Auto

403-764-2886

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

SE HEATED LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, AND MUCH MORE..

2017 Ford Fusion

SE HEATED LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, AND MUCH MORE..

Location

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,565KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5780424
  Stock #: B12506
  VIN: 3FA6P0T92HR361506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,565 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask us about FINANCING or LEASE options (on applicable vehicles).

Every pre-owned vehicle from Driverz Auto is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties and a variety of aftermarket add-ons.

Stop in today or visit DriverzAuto.com. Driverz Auto is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer.

Call us at: +1-403-764-2886

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

