Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Fusion

63,500 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

4DR SDN SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Fusion

4DR SDN SE AWD

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1671486552
  2. 1671486598
  3. 1671486599
  4. 1671486599
  5. 1671486598
  6. 1671486599
  7. 1671486599
  8. 1671486599
  9. 1671486599
  10. 1671486599
  11. 1671486599
  12. 1671486599
  13. 1671486548
  14. 1671486599
  15. 1671486599
  16. 1671486599
  17. 1671486598
  18. 1671486598
  19. 1671486599
Contact Seller

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

63,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9413707
  • Stock #: 361542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Ford Fusion SE AWD has 63,500 kms from new. Fully equipped with Navigation, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seating, Clean Carfax and more. Call Carzone for complete details. Open 6 days a week, Sundays by appointment only. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome at Car Zone. Visit carzonecalgary Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call Carzone anytime to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY. We are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at carzonecalgary Phone Car Zone and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof / Moonroof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Zone

2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 111,900 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Highland...
 108,900 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 161,400 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Zone

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory