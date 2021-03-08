Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

27,023 KM

$68,990

+ tax & licensing
Advantage Ford

403-225-3636

Shelby GT350

Location

12800 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2J 7E5

27,023KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6671633
  • Stock #: 5832
  • VIN: 1FA6P8JZ5H5523018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 5832
  • Mileage 27,023 KM

Vehicle Description

Advantage Ford is proud to be a President's Diamond Club Award winner, a prestigious award given to dealerships who provide excellent service to their customers. Please call or click today to schedule an appointment with one of our Sales Professionals. Advantage Ford is an AMVIC licensee.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

