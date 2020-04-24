Menu
2017 Ford Taurus

4dr Sdn AWD

2017 Ford Taurus

4dr Sdn AWD

Location

Best Buy Auto Finance

2011 50 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1M6

403-966-2131

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,017KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4907343
  • Stock #: B2088
  • VIN: 1fahp2mt7hg112088
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

$129 Bi-Weekly - up to 6 MONTHS NO PAYMETNS  !


UP TO 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL PROGRAMS in place and FREE DELIVERY TO YOUR FRONT DOOR.


All vehicles get FULLY SANITIZED AND DISINFECTED UPON DELIVERY. 


 EXTREMELY FAST !! 2017 FORD TAURUS AWD, upgraded sound system, Bluetooth audio, power folding mirrors, power adjustable pedals, adaptive cruise control, and much more !!!


ACTIVE STATUS- NO ACCIDENTS- CLEAN SUV !


Bad Credit-APPROVED, New To Canada-APPROVED, Need A Car-APPROVED, Consumer Proposal-APPROVED, Bankruptcy-APPROVED, Repos-APPROVED , 1 Month On The Job-APPROVED!


 CASH BACK, INSURANCE PAID, TICKETS PAID, WARRANTY, NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS, $0 DOWN PURCHASING AND MORE!


 AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. The vehicle in the photo is vehicle being sold. Price is based on the vehicle only. Price does not include GST. All aftermarket Products will be added at time of sale as an additional cost (Warranty, Gap Insurance, Life Disability Insurance). Bi-weekly payment calculated over 72 months oac. 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • dvd player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Power Sliding Door
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Parking Sensor
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Dual impact Airbags
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

