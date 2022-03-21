Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Taurus

94,979 KM

Details Description

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Taurus

2017 Ford Taurus

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Taurus

LIMITED

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8727605
  2. 8727605
  3. 8727605
  4. 8727605
  5. 8727605
  6. 8727605
  7. 8727605
  8. 8727605
  9. 8727605
  10. 8727605
  11. 8727605
  12. 8727605
  13. 8727605
  14. 8727605
  15. 8727605
  16. 8727605
  17. 8727605
  18. 8727605
  19. 8727605
  20. 8727605
  21. 8727605
  22. 8727605
  23. 8727605
  24. 8727605
  25. 8727605
  26. 8727605
  27. 8727605
  28. 8727605
  29. 8727605
Contact Seller

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

94,979KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8727605
  • Stock #: 39389
  • VIN: 1FAHP2J87HG130512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39389
  • Mileage 94,979 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JUNE 25.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 39389 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $20,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2008 Nissan Versa SL
 235,045 KM
$950 + tax & lic
1988 Cadillac EL DOR...
 220,922 KM
$4,200 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 SPORT
 171,302 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory