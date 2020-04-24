Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Taurus X

4dr Sdn AWD SHO

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Taurus X

4dr Sdn AWD SHO

Location

Chinook Auto Sales

2011 50 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1M6

403-235-0123

  1. 4907346
  2. 4907346
  3. 4907346
  4. 4907346
  5. 4907346
  6. 4907346
  7. 4907346
  8. 4907346
  9. 4907346
  10. 4907346
  11. 4907346
  12. 4907346
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,017KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4907346
  • Stock #: B2088
  • VIN: 1fahp2mt7hg112088
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

$129 Bi-Weekly - up to 6 MONTHS NO PAYMETNS  !


 


UP TO 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL PROGRAMS in place and FREE DELIVERY TO YOUR FRONT DOOR.


 


All vehicles get FULLY SANITIZED AND DISINFECTED UPON DELIVERY. 


 


EXTREMELY FAST !! 2017 FORD TAURUS AWD, upgraded sound system, Bluetooth audio, power folding mirrors, power adjustable pedals, adaptive cruise control, and much more !!!


 


Everyone Approved Programs, Easy Financing, for additional information


 


on please call: (403) 966-2131. 


 


Apply Online  @ www.creditfixed.ca


 


ACTIVE STATUS- NO ACCIDENTS- CLEAN SUV !


 


Bad Credit-APPROVED, New To Canada-APPROVED, Need A Car-APPROVED, Consumer Proposal-APPROVED, Bankruptcy-APPROVED, Repos-APPROVED , 1 Month On The Job-APPROVED!


 


Rebuild Your Credit Now! Good Credit Or Bad Credit, We Are Here To Help. Lenders Available For All Credit Situations.  Apply Online  @ www.creditfixed.ca


 


Please don't hesitate to TEXT or call anytime @ 403-966-2131


 


Apply Online  @ www.creditfixed.ca


 


CASH BACK, INSURANCE PAID, TICKETS PAID, WARRANTY, NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS, $0 DOWN PURCHASING AND MORE! Drive With Ease As All Our Vehicles Come Fully Inspected With CarFax And Warranty. Over 2000 Vehicles To Pick From Our Dealer Group. Nation Wide Vehicles Delivered.    Apply online  @ www.creditfixed.ca 


 


AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. The vehicle in the photo is vehicle being sold. Price is based on the vehicle only. Price does not include GST. All aftermarket Products will be added at time of sale as an additional cost (Warranty, Gap Insurance, Life Disability Insurance). Bi-weekly payment calculated over 72 months oac.


 


Warranty /comes with warranty, for details call Roger (403)966-2131


 


Warranty


 


AVAILABLE

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Power Sliding Door
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Dual impact Airbags
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chinook Auto Sales

2008 Porsche Cayenne...
 139,744 KM
$23,499 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Altima 2...
 76,315 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic
2009 Mercedes-Benz E...
 142,883 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Chinook Auto Sales

Chinook Auto Sales

2011 50 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1M6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-235-XXXX

(click to show)

403-235-0123

Send A Message