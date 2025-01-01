$26,988+ GST
2017 Ford Transit
Cargo Van T-350 148 HIGH ROOF NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH USB/AUX HEATED MIRRORS
2017 Ford Transit
Cargo Van T-350 148 HIGH ROOF NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH USB/AUX HEATED MIRRORS
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$26,988
+ GST
Used
172,351KM
VIN 1FTRS4XV7HKB44896
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 172,351 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 FORD TRANSIT T-350 148 HIGH ROOF WITH 172351 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PASSENGER SEAT DELETE - POWER DRIVER SEAT ONLY -inc: 10-way power (fore/aft/recline) driver seat inboard armrest and manual lumbar heated driver seat only This option deletes front-passenger airbag,ENGINE: 3.2L POWERSTROKE I5 DIESEL -inc: PTC heat...
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
$26,988
+ GST>
Auto House
403-263-4446
2017 Ford Transit