2017 Ford Transit

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This ACCIDENT FREE Ford T-150 10 PASSENGER van comes loaded with a 3.7L V6 motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, back-up camera, power windows, air conditioning with rear climate control, premium cloth seats, side curtain airbags for all roads, roll stability control and much more!!!
