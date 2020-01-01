Menu
2017 Ford Transit

82,000 KM

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Wagon XL w/ 10 PASSENGER / BACK-UP CAMERA

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

82,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6307206
  Stock #: 19168
  VIN: 1FMZK1YM5HKA92586

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

This ACCIDENT FREE Ford T-150 10 PASSENGER van comes loaded with a 3.7L V6 motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, back-up camera, power windows, air conditioning with rear climate control, premium cloth seats, side curtain airbags for all roads, roll stability control and much more!!!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/OD & SELECTSHIFT (STD)

