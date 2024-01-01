$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Canyon
4WD SLE
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black / Cobalt Red Cloth Interior Trim
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/222 engine will keep you going. This GMC Canyon features the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Blade Silver Metallic cast aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo- Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab models.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, Transmission, 8-speed automatic (Standard on Crew Cabs.), Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac, Traction control, electronic, Tow/Haul Mode (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo- Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.), and Tires, P255/65R17 all-season, blackwall. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
