Look at this 2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/222 engine will keep you going. This GMC Canyon features the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Blade Silver Metallic cast aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16 x 7 (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo- Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab models.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, Transmission, 8-speed automatic (Standard on Crew Cabs.), Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac, Traction control, electronic, Tow/Haul Mode (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo- Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.), and Tires, P255/65R17 all-season, blackwall.

2017 GMC Canyon

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE

2017 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTG6CEN4H1191995

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black / Cobalt Red Cloth Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Look at this 2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/222 engine will keep you going. This GMC Canyon features the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Blade Silver Metallic cast aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo- Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab models.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, Transmission, 8-speed automatic (Standard on Crew Cabs.), Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac, Traction control, electronic, Tow/Haul Mode (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo- Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.), and Tires, P255/65R17 all-season, blackwall. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2017 GMC Canyon