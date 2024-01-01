2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>- INSTANT APPROVALS!!</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>AMVIC LICENSED DEALER</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</p>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

186,084 KM

Details Description Features

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE | AWD | BLUETOOTH | $0 DOWN

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE | AWD | BLUETOOTH | $0 DOWN

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

  1. 11434238
  2. 11434238
  3. 11434238
  4. 11434238
  5. 11434238
  6. 11434238
  7. 11434238
  8. 11434238
  9. 11434238
  10. 11434238
  11. 11434238
  12. 11434238
  13. 11434238
  14. 11434238
  15. 11434238
  16. 11434238
  17. 11434238
  18. 11434238
  19. 11434238
  20. 11434238
  21. 11434238
  22. 11434238
  23. 11434238
  24. 11434238
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,084KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC9HG205135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # GT5135
  • Mileage 186,084 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C


 


 


 


GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!


 


 


 


We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM


 


 


 


- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!


 


 


 


- INSTANT APPROVALS!!


 


 


 


- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue


 


 


 


- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!


 


 


 


- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!


 


 


 


- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE


 


 


 


CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!


 


 


 


LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) 


 


 


 


All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!


 


 


REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!


 


 


 


AMVIC LICENSED DEALER


 


 


 


Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 


 


 


 


Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport MOONROOF | AWD | LEATHER SEATS | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport MOONROOF | AWD | LEATHER SEATS | $0 DOWN 130,540 KM $21,985 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Lincoln MKC AWD | MOONROOF | LEATHER SEATS | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Lincoln MKC AWD | MOONROOF | LEATHER SEATS | $0 DOWN 121,000 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Indian Springfield Dark Horse DARK HORSE | 6-SPEED | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Indian Springfield Dark Horse DARK HORSE | 6-SPEED | $0 DOWN 14,125 KM $21,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500