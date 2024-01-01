Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 7.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 39002 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $7,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot. <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> * TOW - ENGINE RUNS ROUGH * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

266,197 KM

Details Description

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
11985543

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11985543
  2. 11985543
  3. 11985543
  4. 11985543
  5. 11985543
  6. 11985543
  7. 11985543
  8. 11985543
  9. 11985543
  10. 11985543
  11. 11985543
  12. 11985543
  13. 11985543
  14. 11985543
  15. 11985543
  16. 11985543
  17. 11985543
  18. 11985543
  19. 11985543
  20. 11985543
  21. 11985543
  22. 11985543
  23. 11985543
  24. 11985543
  25. 11985543
  26. 11985543
  27. 11985543
  28. 11985543
  29. 11985543
  30. 11985543
  31. 11985543
  32. 11985543
  33. 11985543
  34. 11985543
  35. 11985543
  36. 11985543
  37. 11985543
  38. 11985543
  39. 11985543
  40. 11985543
  41. 11985543
  42. 11985543
  43. 11985543
  44. 11985543
  45. 11985543
  46. 11985543
  47. 11985543
  48. 11985543
  49. 11985543
Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
266,197KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC5HG269334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39002
  • Mileage 266,197 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 7.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 39002
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $7,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* TOW - ENGINE RUNS ROUGH *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 266,197 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi Q7 PROGRESSIV for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Audi Q7 PROGRESSIV 114,287 KM $9,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Base for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Base 93,861 KM $9,300 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500