2017 GMC Sierra

$31,000 + taxes & licensing 1 9 9 , 9 7 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9280234

9280234 Stock #: 52407

52407 VIN: 3GTU2PEC8HG262184

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 52407

Mileage 199,976 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.