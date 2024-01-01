Menu
font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p>Experience the perfect blend of versatility, style, and advanced technology with the 2017 GMC Terrain SLE. This compact SUV is designed to elevate your driving experience, offering exceptional performance, a spacious interior, and a host of modern features for all your adventures.</p><p>Under the hood, the Terrain SLE is powered by a fuel-efficient 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine, delivering 182 horsepower and 172 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers responsive acceleration and impressive fuel economy, making it ideal for both city commuting and long road trips. The available all-wheel-drive system enhances traction and control, ensuring confidence in various driving conditions.</p><p>The Terrain SLE stands out with its bold and contemporary exterior design, featuring a distinctive chrome-accented grille, sleek body lines, and signature LED daytime running lights. The 17-inch aluminum wheels and stylish chrome accents add to its modern appeal, making a strong statement on the road.</p><p>Step inside the comfortable and well-appointed cabin, where practicality meets advanced technology. The SLE trim offers premium cloth seats, an 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support, and a spacious interior with versatile seating and ample cargo space, thanks to the Multi-Flex sliding rear seat. The 7-inch GMC IntelliLink infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth® connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system keeps you connected and entertained on every journey.</p><p>Safety is a top priority, and the 2017 Terrain SLE is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, StabiliTrak® with Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, and a full complement of airbags, all designed to protect you and your passengers.</p><p>Whether youre navigating city streets, embarking on a family road trip, or exploring new destinations, the 2017 GMC Terrain SLE offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Discover the versatile capabilities and advanced features of the Terrain SLE today.</p>

2017 GMC Terrain

162,554 KM

$15,997

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-1

2017 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-1

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$15,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,554KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKFLSEK1H6202280

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,554 KM

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998

IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP

 

 

 

Experience the perfect blend of versatility, style, and advanced technology with the 2017 GMC Terrain SLE. This compact SUV is designed to elevate your driving experience, offering exceptional performance, a spacious interior, and a host of modern features for all your adventures.

Under the hood, the Terrain SLE is powered by a fuel-efficient 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine, delivering 182 horsepower and 172 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers responsive acceleration and impressive fuel economy, making it ideal for both city commuting and long road trips. The available all-wheel-drive system enhances traction and control, ensuring confidence in various driving conditions.

The Terrain SLE stands out with its bold and contemporary exterior design, featuring a distinctive chrome-accented grille, sleek body lines, and signature LED daytime running lights. The 17-inch aluminum wheels and stylish chrome accents add to its modern appeal, making a strong statement on the road.

Step inside the comfortable and well-appointed cabin, where practicality meets advanced technology. The SLE trim offers premium cloth seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, and a spacious interior with versatile seating and ample cargo space, thanks to the Multi-Flex sliding rear seat. The 7-inch GMC IntelliLink infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth® connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system keeps you connected and entertained on every journey.

Safety is a top priority, and the 2017 Terrain SLE is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, StabiliTrak® with Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, and a full complement of airbags, all designed to protect you and your passengers.

Whether you're navigating city streets, embarking on a family road trip, or exploring new destinations, the 2017 GMC Terrain SLE offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Discover the versatile capabilities and advanced features of the Terrain SLE today.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

