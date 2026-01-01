Menu
2017 GMC TERRAIN SLE WITH 106999 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, CD/RADIO, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, A/C AND MUCH MORE! .ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com! What We Offer:*Low Bi-Weekly Payments*Instant Approvals*Credit Consolidation*Employment Insurance*Negative Equity Coverage Operating Hours:Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report. Referral Program:Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral! AMVIC Licensed DealerAfter a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit. Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER. All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

2017 GMC Terrain

106,999 KM

Details Description

$15,988

+ GST
2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

13518836

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$15,988

+ GST

Used
106,999KM
VIN 2GKALMEK6H6161313

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

$15,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2017 GMC Terrain