2017 GMC Terrain

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
*WHAT A NICELY LOADED AWD TERRAIN! FRESH TRADE IN FROM ITS ORIGINAL OWNER!*** NIGHTFALL EDITION*** REMOTE START*** POWER DRIVER SEAT*** HEATED SEATS*** NAVIGATION*** BLIND SPOT ALERT*** REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT*** BACKUP CAMERA*** AND MUCH MORE!**THIS TERRAIN WILL NOT LAST - BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT NOW TO SECURE YOUR DEAL!*This GMC Terrain has a powerful Gas I4 2.4L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer.*Drive Your GMC Terrain SLE-2 AWD NIGHTFALL EDITION REMOTE START NAV HTD SEATS in Luxury with These Packages*Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 4 - 18" x 7.0" (45.7 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Tires, P235/55R18 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (REY) 4 - 18" x 7.0" (45.7 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum wheels or (RRT) 4 - 18" x 7.0" (45.7 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum wheels with gloss Black accents.), Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.), Theft deterrent system, Suspension, Soft Ride, Suspension, rear independent trailering arm with three lateral locating links, coil springs, Suspension, front independent, strut type coil springs, Steering, power, variable electric assist, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with mounted cruise and audio controls, Steering column, tilt and telescopic, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control, Spare tire and wheel, SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all your favourite programming anywhere. Listen on your computer, smartphone or tablet to find your sound. (The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms and are used under license. If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-888-539-7474. All fees and programming subject to change.).*Visit Us Today *For a must-own GMC Terrain come see us at Capital GMC Buick of Edmonton, 9751 34 Ave, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9. Just minutes away!
