2017 Honda Accord

75,996 KM

$31,880

+ tax & licensing
$31,880

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

587-812-4419

2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

Hybrid Touring W/ Wireless Charging, Nav, Heated Seats

2017 Honda Accord

Hybrid Touring W/ Wireless Charging, Nav, Heated Seats

Clutch

505 Carmek Blvd, Calgary, AB T1X 0J9

587-812-4419

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,880

+ taxes & licensing

75,996KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9489268
  Stock #: 16753
  VIN: JHMCR6F72HC800298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16753
  • Mileage 75,996 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
WIRELESS CHARGING
Bluetooth
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Rain Sensing Wipers
Remote Engine Starter
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
steering wheel-mounted controls
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Road Mitigation System
Power Adjustable Front Seats w/ Driver Memory Function

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Alberta

505 Carmek Blvd, Calgary, AB T1X 0J9

587-812-4419

