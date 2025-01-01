Menu
VIN SHHFK7G42HU301242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,295 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Honda Civic Sport Hatchback Manual

This compact hatchback offers a sporty driving experience with practical versatility. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged inline-4 engine delivering 180HP and 177 lb-ft of torque, it's ideal for those seeking engaging performance in a compact package.

Features:

  • Seating for up to 5 with cloth-trimmed upholstery

  • 6-speed manual transmission for precise and responsive driving

  • Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) system for efficient handling

  • 18-inch alloy wheels for a bold and sporty appearance

  • Multi-angle rearview camera for confident maneuvering

  • 5-inch color LCD screen with 160-watt audio system

  • Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink® and streaming audio for connectivity

  • Automatic climate control for personalized comfort

  • Fog lights and underbody spoilers for enhanced styling

  • Safety: Vehicle Stability Assist™ with Traction Control, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Brake Assist, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Ideal for those seeking a compact hatchback that combines sporty performance with everyday practicality.

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

