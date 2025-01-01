$CALL+ GST
Location
XpressApprovals
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,295 KM
Vehicle Description
|
2017 Honda Civic Sport Hatchback Manual
This compact hatchback offers a sporty driving experience with practical versatility. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged inline-4 engine delivering 180HP and 177 lb-ft of torque, it's ideal for those seeking engaging performance in a compact package.Features:
Seating for up to 5 with cloth-trimmed upholstery
6-speed manual transmission for precise and responsive driving
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) system for efficient handling
18-inch alloy wheels for a bold and sporty appearance
Multi-angle rearview camera for confident maneuvering
5-inch color LCD screen with 160-watt audio system
Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink® and streaming audio for connectivity
Automatic climate control for personalized comfort
Fog lights and underbody spoilers for enhanced styling
Safety: Vehicle Stability Assist™ with Traction Control, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Brake Assist, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Ideal for those seeking a compact hatchback that combines sporty performance with everyday practicality.
