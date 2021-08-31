+ taxes & licensing
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This Honda Civic EX comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, power SUNROOF, premium sound system, Honda's Lanewatch Blind Spot Camera, back-up camera, push start ignition, factory remote starter, 7-inch touchscreen interface with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, alloy wheels, LED running lights, 60/40 split folding rear seats, automatic climate control, Bluetooth and much more!!
