Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $23,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 2 6 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9639103

9639103 Stock #: GTW0038

GTW0038 VIN: 2HGFC2F51HH040466

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 69,261 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.