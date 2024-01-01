$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Honda CR-V
4WD EX-L
Location
Kash Auto Gallery
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-455-5500
Used
91,310KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H82HH104337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ST6048
- Mileage 91,310 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L beautiful grey exterior with black leather HEATED seats, AUTO REMOTE STARTER built in. Runs and drives really well. It is the most fuel efficient AWD SUV Honda ever made with 1.5L turbo 4cylinder engine. Power sunroof, locks, mirrors, Backup Camera, HEATED STEERING WHEEL and tons more!!!At Kash Automotive Group Ltd our team works hard to make you the best deal on the vehicle you have always wanted. After all, we know how we take care of you today determines your desire to do business with us in the future.FINANCING AVAILABLE with $0 down!!!! Credit rebuilding is one of our specialties.Call our main number 403-455-5500 to book a test drive or TEXT ANYTIME to 403-667-5323 if you need details for any vehicle.OUR STAFF can go EXTRA MILES just to help your needs anytime!!!!!!All vehicles in stock are inspected and KASH AUTO GALLERY is an AMVIC LICENSED DEALER.NEW TO CANADA? NO WORRIES, WE ARE HERE TO HELP YOU!!we try our best to get you the best rate with NO MONEY DOWN AT ALL.We are located closer to Mcknight Westwinds LRT (c-train Station) and we can pick you up from there if you like to come in and do not have a vehicle yet. please let our staff know and the ride will be arranged for you.LOCATION:5150 47 ST NE UNIT# 2114, 2106Calgary AB T3J 4N4 & OUR HOURSMonday to Friday: 10:00AM - 7:00PMSaturday: 10:00AM - 6:30PMSunday: BY APPOINTMENTS ONLYPHONE: 403-455-5500Get your car loan today at KASH AUTO GALLERY, where our credit rebuilding experts are here to help you! Instant Approval regardless of past credit history, and with finance rates starting as low as 4.9% you can't afford to not get into that new vehicle of your dreams.AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer.Taxes are not included in the price and the vehicle in the PICTURES is being sold.PLEASE LIKE OUR FACEBOOK PAGE OR FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM &STAY TUNED with our weekly coming in inventory: kash auto gallery@kashauto or SUBSCRIBE to our website: www.kashautogallery.com to be notified for new arrivals. Thank you for reading it all!
Engine: 4 Cylinder EngineL/100Km City: 8.7L/100Km Hwy: 7.2
Safety Equipment
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- ABS And Driveline Traction Control
- Side Impact Beams
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
- Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
- Collision Mitigation-Front
- Driver Monitoring-Alert
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Rear Child Safety Locks
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Back-Up Camera
- Right Side Camera
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support, front passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment and driver's seat position memory
- Driver Seat
- 4-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Front Cupholder
- Rear Cupholder
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Valet Function
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Locking Glove Box
- Driver Foot Rest
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Leather Gear Shifter Material
- Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Front Map Lights
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
- Cargo Space Lights
- Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
- FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Driver Information Centre
- Trip Computer
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Digital Appearance
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Perimeter Alarm
- Immobilizer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Air Filtration
- Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy
- Tires: P235/60R18 103H All-Season
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Clearcoat Paint
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
- Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Body-Coloured Door Handles
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Deep Tinted Glass
- Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Splash Guards
- Lip Spoiler
- Chrome Grille
- Front License Plate Bracket
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- LED Brakelights
- Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
- Front Fog Lamps
- Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System w/8 Speakers -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, display audio system w/HondaLink next generation, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Siri eyes free capability, speed-sensitive volume control (SVC), front USB charge/data ports (2), rear USB ports (2) and Wi-Fi tethering
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- Audio Theft Deterrent
- Integrated Roof Antenna
- SiriusXM
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
- Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control
- 5.64 Axle Ratio
- GVWR: 2,130 kgs (4,696 lbs)
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
- 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- 53 L Fuel Tank
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
- Permanent Locking Hubs
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2017 Honda CR-V