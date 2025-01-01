Menu
2017 Honda CR-V TOURING WITH AWD AND 84397 KMS. WITH LUXURY, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

2017 Honda CR-V

84,397 KM

$27,988

+ GST
2017 Honda CR-V

Touring LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES AUTO STOP/START

13113263

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES AUTO STOP/START

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$27,988

+ GST

Used
84,397KM
VIN 2HKRW2H96HH125782

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 84,397 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Honda CR-V TOURING WITH AWD AND 84397 KMS. WITH LUXURY, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,ABS,Tires - Rear All-Season,Tires - Front All-Season,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Steering,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Power Door Locks,Front Side Air Bag,Hands-Free Liftgate,Adapt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

$27,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2017 Honda CR-V