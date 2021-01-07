Menu
2017 Hyundai Accent

15,500 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

GL w/ AUTOMATIC / LOW KMS

Location

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

15,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6504751
  • Stock #: 19262
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE9HU341196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 15,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCEIDENT FREE Hyundai Accent GL hatchback comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 1.6L motor, automatic transmission, heated seats, keyless entry, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, air conditioning, power windows / locks / mirrors, premium sound system, 60/40 split folding rear seats, cruise control, Bluetooth and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

