Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 16.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 39483 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $14,400 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2017 Hyundai Elantra

95,352 KM

Details Description

$14,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11838848
  2. 11838848
  3. 11838848
  4. 11838848
  5. 11838848
  6. 11838848
  7. 11838848
  8. 11838848
  9. 11838848
  10. 11838848
  11. 11838848
  12. 11838848
  13. 11838848
  14. 11838848
  15. 11838848
  16. 11838848
  17. 11838848
  18. 11838848
  19. 11838848
  20. 11838848
  21. 11838848
  22. 11838848
  23. 11838848
  24. 11838848
  25. 11838848
  26. 11838848
  27. 11838848
  28. 11838848
  29. 11838848
  30. 11838848
  31. 11838848
  32. 11838848
  33. 11838848
  34. 11838848
  35. 11838848
  36. 11838848
  37. 11838848
  38. 11838848
  39. 11838848
  40. 11838848
  41. 11838848
  42. 11838848
  43. 11838848
  44. 11838848
  45. 11838848
Contact Seller

$14,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,352KM
VIN KMHD35LH1HU355587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39483
  • Mileage 95,352 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 16.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 39483
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $14,400
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2024 SHIPPING CONTAINER 20FT ONE TRIP OPEN SIDE for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 SHIPPING CONTAINER 20FT ONE TRIP OPEN SIDE 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 113,255 KM $16,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 95,661 KM $20,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,400

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra