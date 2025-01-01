Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday April 15.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 61535 <br/>Lot #: 409R <br/>Reserve Price: $6,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2017 Hyundai Elantra

163,339 KM

Details Description

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Watch This Vehicle
12403500

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12403500
  2. 12403500
  3. 12403500
  4. 12403500
  5. 12403500
  6. 12403500
  7. 12403500
  8. 12403500
  9. 12403500
  10. 12403500
  11. 12403500
  12. 12403500
  13. 12403500
  14. 12403500
  15. 12403500
  16. 12403500
  17. 12403500
  18. 12403500
  19. 12403500
  20. 12403500
  21. 12403500
  22. 12403500
  23. 12403500
  24. 12403500
  25. 12403500
  26. 12403500
  27. 12403500
  28. 12403500
  29. 12403500
  30. 12403500
  31. 12403500
  32. 12403500
  33. 12403500
  34. 12403500
  35. 12403500
  36. 12403500
  37. 12403500
  38. 12403500
Contact Seller

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,339KM
VIN KMHD84LF7HU146297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,339 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday April 15.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 61535
Lot #: 409R
Reserve Price: $6,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2013 Nissan Altima for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Nissan Altima 168,435 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Buick LaCrosse for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Buick LaCrosse 130,779 KM $9,800 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2006 Ford Explorer XLT 179,805 KM $950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra