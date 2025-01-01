Menu
<p data-start=88 data-end=188><strong data-start=88 data-end=135>💥 2017 Hyundai Elantra – 2.0L 4-Cyl FWD 💥</strong><br data-start=135 data-end=138 />🚗 <em data-start=141 data-end=188>Reliable • Fuel-Efficient • Comfortable Sedan</em></p><p data-start=190 data-end=273>📏 <strong data-start=193 data-end=205>Mileage:</strong> 149,528 KM<br data-start=216 data-end=219 />💰 <strong data-start=222 data-end=232>Price:</strong> $8,500.00 + GST<br data-start=248 data-end=251 />🆔 <strong data-start=254 data-end=266>Stock #:</strong> 0594</p><hr data-start=275 data-end=278 /><h3 data-start=280 data-end=309>🔥 Features & Highlights:</h3><p data-start=310 data-end=566>✅ 2.0L 4-cylinder engine — great fuel economy<br data-start=355 data-end=358 />✅ Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)<br data-start=383 data-end=386 />✅ Automatic transmission<br data-start=410 data-end=413 />✅ Backup camera<br data-start=428 data-end=431 />✅ Bluetooth connectivity<br data-start=455 data-end=458 />✅ Power windows & power locks<br data-start=487 data-end=490 />✅ Heated seats<br data-start=504 data-end=507 />✅ Air conditioning & heater<br data-start=534 data-end=537 />✅ Runs and drives excellent</p><hr data-start=568 data-end=571 /><h3 data-start=573 data-end=590>📋 Condition:</h3><p data-start=591 data-end=737>✅ Smooth engine & transmission<br data-start=621 data-end=624 />✅ No major mechanical issues<br data-start=652 data-end=655 />✅ No warning lights<br data-start=674 data-end=677 />✅ Clean interior / No pets / No smoking<br data-start=716 data-end=719 />✅ Fully detailed</p><hr data-start=739 data-end=742 /><h3 data-start=744 data-end=762>📋 Comes With:</h3><p data-start=763 data-end=848>✅ Mechanical Fitness Assessment<br data-start=794 data-end=797 />✅ Insurance Inspection<br data-start=819 data-end=822 />✅ <strong data-start=824 data-end=846>FREE Carfax Report</strong></p><hr data-start=850 data-end=853 /><p data-start=855 data-end=932>📞 <strong data-start=858 data-end=875>Call or Text:</strong> (403) 818-0567<br data-start=890 data-end=893 />🌐 <strong data-start=896 data-end=910>More Info:</strong> jjautosalescalgary.ca</p><p data-start=934 data-end=1061>💨 <em data-start=937 data-end=1009>Great daily driver — dependable, comfortable, and very fuel-efficient.</em><br data-start=1009 data-end=1012 />🔥 <strong data-start=1015 data-end=1061>Message us today to schedule a test drive!</strong></p>

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

VIN KMHD84LFXHU133706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,528 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

