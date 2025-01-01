$8,500+ GST
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
$8,500
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,528 KM
Vehicle Description
💥 2017 Hyundai Elantra – 2.0L 4-Cyl FWD 💥
🚗 Reliable • Fuel-Efficient • Comfortable Sedan
📏 Mileage: 149,528 KM
💰 Price: $8,500.00 + GST
🆔 Stock #: 0594
✅ 2.0L 4-cylinder engine — great fuel economy
✅ Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
✅ Automatic transmission
✅ Backup camera
✅ Bluetooth connectivity
✅ Power windows & power locks
✅ Heated seats
✅ Air conditioning & heater
✅ Runs and drives excellent
✅ Smooth engine & transmission
✅ No major mechanical issues
✅ No warning lights
✅ Clean interior / No pets / No smoking
✅ Fully detailed
✅ Mechanical Fitness Assessment
✅ Insurance Inspection
✅ FREE Carfax Report
📞 Call or Text: (403) 818-0567
🌐 More Info: jjautosalescalgary.ca
💨 Great daily driver — dependable, comfortable, and very fuel-efficient.
🔥 Message us today to schedule a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-248-4881