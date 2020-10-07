Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

50,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

GL w/ AUTOMATIC / BLIND SPOT DETECTION

Location

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

50,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6169365
  Stock #: 19189
  VIN: KMHD84LF6HU103604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 19189
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Elantra GL comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, heated seats, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, 7-inch display screen with back-up camera and ANDROID AUTO, Blind Spot Detection System with rear cross traffic alert, LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels, cruise control, Bluetooth, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, iPod / USB connectivity, many safety features including antilock brakes / stability & traction control / full-length side curtain airbags and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

